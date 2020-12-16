People voted heavily in Udh, Reasi in hope of development, getting better basic facilities

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Dec 16: Braving morning chill and cold weather, voters came out in large numbers to cast their vote in DDC constituencies, Katra and Panthal of Reasi district and Udhampur II and Tikri of Udhampur district, with the hope of getting fulfilled all their demands regarding basic living facilities and developmental projects.

The heavy rush of voters was seen on the polling booths established in DDC constituencies Katra and Panthal, with the later recording over 80 pc turnout while over 70 pc polling was recorded in Katra.

Sudershan Singh, a 35-year-old voter, after casting his vote at polling station Aghar Jitto, expressed hope that DDC elections will usher a new era in the development of Rural J&K. He said that Baridaars issue is one of the major issues in this constituency and the DDC candidates have assured them to resolve the same.

Supporting him, Rajinder Singh (36 years) and Rakesh Kumar (30 years) from the same polling station, said that Baridaars have been deprived of their rights by taking away the control of the Vaishno Devi shrine from their hands and vested it in the hands of the Shrine Board.

“Apart from this, there are others issues also like construction of community hall, issuance of monthly pass for Bann Toll Plaza, etc. We have casted votes in the hope that our elected representatives will try to solve these issues on priority,” they added.

Coming out of the polling station Tanda of Katra DDC Constituency, a 20-year-old youth namely Zaffar said, “We have a lot of problems here, especially bad roads. He said that the roads leading from Drah to Tobnia Mohalla and Drah to High School Tanda are in extremely dilapidated condition and I hope that the winning candidate will keep his promise of constructing these roads at the earliest”.

Parveen Akhter, a 30-year-old voter at polling station Dera, while highlighting the benefits of holding DDC elections, said it was difficult for people to contact the MLA or MP who has a vast area to look after but now people can meet DDC members easily and highlight their problems for redressal.

Heavy rush of voters was seen in front of polling booths in Panthal DDC constituency of Reasi. The authorities had made all arrangements on polling booths including sanitization, social distancing and thermo checking.

Sunny Khajuria, a young voter at polling station Panthal regretted that Magnesite project at Panthal is closed since long. He said the buildings are there but the project is yet to be started. “This project will directly or indirectly generate employment within the area,” he said and hoped that the winning DDC candidate will do all out efforts to start the project. While highlighting other issues, Sunny said that Devi Pindi a famous religious and tourist place of the area needs to be developed on modern lines.

Another young voter, Nitin said that there should be some reservation and quota for locals in SMVDU and Narayana Hospital. “We have casted votes in the hope that our elected representatives will take up our demands with the concerned authorities and try to fulfill them.

Suresh Kumar from Panthal said that some projects of much importance had already completed here including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Narayana Hospital etc but many pending developmental projects are yet to be started. He expressed hope that these projects will be started after DDC elections

The first time voter Awantika at Kakrayal polling station said she is overwhelmed after casting her vote for the first time and taking part in the democratic process of the country. He was supported by Rakesh Kumar, another young voter.

In DDC constituencies Tikri and Udhampur II, majority of the people casted vote on issues of development of roads, drinking water facilities, etc. “People of about 15 villages, particularly students and sick people have been suffering most for last one year due to breakage of Dudar Bridge at village Jib Thathi,” said Kishore Sharma, after casting his vote at polling station Government Middle School Seen Bramna. He said with the hope that the bridge will be constructed soon by the winning DDC candidate, he has come to cast his vote.

Priyanka Devi, an educated housewife standing in a queue outside polling station GMS Mand said that people of her village is still struggling a lot to get drinking water. “We have to walk 5 to 8 kilometres to bring a pot of drinking water from natural resources as 70 % of hand pumps are not working in the village,” she said and expressed hope of getting resolved this major issue on priority by the winning DDC candidate.

Similar issue was highlighted by Rajni Bala at polling station GMS Kambal Dangha. She said that even after seven decades of getting independence from the British rulers, we are living a miserable life. “There is no proper drinking water and power facilities in our village and women have to travel 3-4 kilometres of distance on foot to bring potable water from a natural resource,” she regretted and added that people of their village didn’t want to vote but on the assurance of one of the DDC candidates that all our problems will be redressed, we have come to cast our votes.

“For last around one year, we have not been provided subsidized Kerosene oil due to which poor families which are totally dependent on it for cooking their food, have been suffering a lot,” said Bansi Lal at a polling station of Udhampur II DDC constituency. “Poor people like me do not have big dreams, we just want basic facilities but that too our representatives in the past failed to provide us. I hope after DDC election, we will get all the basic facilities,” he added.