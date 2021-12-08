Cong fought against poverty, created huge assets: JKPCC Chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: JKPCC Chief GA Mir today launched a frontal attack on the centre and BJP as he said that BJP Government not only disbanded and downgraded the historic Dogra State of J&K but it has ruined the economy, destroyed business culture and jobs for unemployed, weakened the secular fabric and social atmosphere of the country, sold the huge assets of the country and brought untold miseries for the common man.

Addressing a largely attended workers rally at Jourian today organized by young leader Satish Sharma, son of Former MP Madan Lal Sharma, Mir hit out at BJP and said that Congress built a strong nation and created huge assets besides marching ahead in all fields on a very faster pace as India was amongst the top nations in the world in every sphere.

He said that Congress leaders gave supreme sacrifices for the country and fought against poverty, hunger, illiteracy and unemployment but BJP is busy in fighting farmers, opposition and elections, creating division and hatred in the society for vote bank politics.

Prominent leaders who addressed includes Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Thakur Balbir Singh, Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Hari Singh Chib, Kuldeep Verma, Udey Chib, Gurdarshan Singh, Shashi Sharma, Manjit Jatt, Sanjeev Panda, Suresh Dogra, Karan Bhagat besides several prominent local leaders.

“Congress has given great strength and power to Akhnoor belt and created MPs, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, speaker etc and this border belt has always supported the party. The large scale development is due to congress party and its representatives and in future too party will take care of the border people”, Mir added.

While referring to the demands raised by Satish Sharma like issues of refugees, farmers and border area, Mir said that Congress has always given priority to the border belt and rural areas, farmers and suffering communities and fully support their demands.

