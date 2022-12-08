Cong celebrates Himachal victory at JKPCC office

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Congress today celebrated it’s victory in Himachal Pradesh, where it wrested power from BJP. Congress won one of the two states which went to polls, defeating double engine Government of BJP.

Click here to watch video

Led by JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani along with working president Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders, the Congress activists including, DCCs, Youth Congress and NSUI celebrated the victory at Shaheedi Chowk headquarters of the party.

Sweets were distributed amidst beating of drums by the Congress leaders and workers over the victory in Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to media persons PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani congratulated the people of Himachal Pradesh and the Congress leadership for victory of the party, defeating BJP .

He said that the outcome of the results is that BJP lost one state out of two besides loosing MCD and a by poll in UP, as its double engine campaign failed.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Himachal for bringing Congress back to power besides defeating in by polls in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh as well as in MCD, Vikar said though BJP retained Gujarat by division of opposition votes. The AAP only cut into votes of Congress and opposition votes benefitting BJP to retain power.

He said that Modi factor did not work as it lost Himachal, by polls and Delhi but it was only the strategy of division of votes that worked to BJP benefit in Gujarat.

The PCC congratulated the party high command including Sonia Gandhi, Malika Arjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The party has wrested one out of two states which went to polls indicating decline of BJP and rise of Congress despite double engine government of BJP.

Raman Bhalla congratulated the party high command and central and Himachal state leadership of congress for the victory defeating double engine Govt of BJP.

He said that the BJP managed Gujrat by the division of opposition votes as AAP cut into opposition votes. He said although the Gujrat results were already known since PM Modi and Home Minister besides the capitalist friends of BJP are all from Gujrat but congress still got over 30 percent votes share. The Himachal results will have postive impact on J&K elections too, he Added.

Prominent who took part in celebrations include Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Indu Pawar, Hari Singh Chib, Krishan Bhagat, Uday Bhanu Chib, Gurdarshan Singh, Pawan Raina and others.