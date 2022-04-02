Confederation of SC/ST/OBCs protests against privatization

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 2: All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations today protested against the privatization of the public assets by the Government of India.

The Confederation had called for a nationwide protest and in connection to that, the J&K unit organised a protest rally from Bahu Plaza Jammu to Ambedkar Chowk where a memorandum was presented to President of India, Prime Minister of India and LG J&K through District Magistrate, Jammu, J&K.

At the Ambedkar Chowk, the statute of BR Ambedkar was garlanded and the martyrs who had sacrificed for strengthening of the SC-ST Atrocity Act on April 2, 2018, were remembered by lighting candles in their memory.

R K Kalsotra, State President Confederation, said that the protest was organised to highlight the cons of privatization of public assets by the Government. “The monetization policy of the Government will reduce the opportunities for development and growth of the vulnerable sections of the society, be it on the basis of caste, class or economically weaker sections,” he said.

Kalsotra alleged that push for massive privatization resulted in mass layoffs in a period of low job creation. Also criticizing J&K Government for inviting private players to the UT, Mr Kalsotra said that this will harm the reserved as well as the general category youth and entrepreneurs.

There is already a backlog of approximately 1.04 lakh SC/ST/OBC youth in employment. The push for privatization will only increase the number as there will not be avenues of availing reservations, he added and also demanded restoration of reservation in promotions in J&K.

Those who spoke on the occasion, included Dina Nath, Amar Nath Bhagat, Roshan Ch, S Taranjir Singh Tony, Pushpa Devi, Aya Singh, Suraj Parkash, Ashraf Ali, Kuldeep Kumar, Mohd Ab Ch, Mohinder Kumar Ashok Kumar, Kuldeep Gaddi, Janak Raj, Dya Ram, Vijay Bhagat, Mushtaq Kadri, Ramesh Sarnal, Kuldeep Singh Missionery, Bansi Lal Bhagat, Chuni Mangotra, Mohd Umar, Jang Bhadur and others.