Complete strike at Coal India, Singareni mines: Trade unions

KOLKATA, Sept 24:Trade unions on Tuesday claimed
that production and dispatch has come to a “complete halt” at
the mines of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company
Ltd, owing to the one-day strike against the Centre’s decision
to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.
Five federations representing over half-a-million
workers of CIL and Singareni Collieries have called for the
strike, seeking withdrawal of the central government’s move.
“Strike is total with complete stop in production,
transportation and dispatch of coal from all mines—Assam to
Singareni,” All India Coal Workers’ Federation General
Secretary D D Ramanandan told PTI.
Coal India, which accounts for nearly 80 per cent of
the total output of the dry fuel in the country, is likely to
lose around 1.5 million tonne of production due to the stir.
Officials of the mining major were not available for
comments.
Unions that served one-day strike notice are Indian
National Mineworkers’ Federation (INTUC), Hind Khadan Mazdoor
Federation (HMS), Indian Mineworkers’ Federation (AITUC), All
India Coal Workers’ Federation (CITU) and All India Central
Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).
Meanwhile, RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya
Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is not a signatory with other
federations to the one-day strike notice, is observing a
five-day ceasework from Monday till September 27 on the same
issue. (PTI)
