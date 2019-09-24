Complete strike at Coal India, Singareni mines: Trade unions

KOLKATA, Sept 24:Trade unions on Tuesday claimed

that production and dispatch has come to a “complete halt” at

the mines of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company

Ltd, owing to the one-day strike against the Centre’s decision

to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.

Five federations representing over half-a-million

workers of CIL and Singareni Collieries have called for the

strike, seeking withdrawal of the central government’s move.

“Strike is total with complete stop in production,

transportation and dispatch of coal from all mines—Assam to

Singareni,” All India Coal Workers’ Federation General

Secretary D D Ramanandan told PTI.

Coal India, which accounts for nearly 80 per cent of

the total output of the dry fuel in the country, is likely to

lose around 1.5 million tonne of production due to the stir.

Officials of the mining major were not available for

comments.

Unions that served one-day strike notice are Indian

National Mineworkers’ Federation (INTUC), Hind Khadan Mazdoor

Federation (HMS), Indian Mineworkers’ Federation (AITUC), All

India Coal Workers’ Federation (CITU) and All India Central

Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

Meanwhile, RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya

Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is not a signatory with other

federations to the one-day strike notice, is observing a

five-day ceasework from Monday till September 27 on the same

issue. (PTI)