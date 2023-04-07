Common man’s hardships piling up as BJP Govt fails on all fronts: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: For awareness against alleged wrong policies of BJP Government, the Congress party held the Jai Bharat Satyagraha at Janipur in Jammu North constituency, here today, under the leadership of Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma and Uday Bhanu Chib.

Addressing the gathering, Raman Bhalla said that primary motive of the Jai Bharat Satyagraha is to challenge and question the Center through the medium of truth and prove that the Congress party cannot be silenced. He said that Indian democracy is one of the strongest in the world and the Modi Government should think twice before harming it.

Pointing out that democracy is in decline, he conveyed that the Congress party will stand for truth and continue to fight for the people. “BJP’s failure to deal with issues like unemployment, price rise and the overall prosperity and security of the country is clearly visible in the current situation of the common people. Their hardships are piling up as BJP continues to favour the rich and neglect the poor,” said Bhalla.

Former Minister Yogesh Sawhney, while speaking during the Satyagraha, said that the Congress party is determined to expose the hypocrisy of the BJP Government. “Rahul Gandhi has been vocal on the failures of BJP. This is the reason that the Government is targeting him to suppress any criticism,” he said and added that silencing of leaders inside the Parliament was also being aggressively practiced by the ruling party to protect their lies.

PCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma alleged that the BJP was shamelessly misusing institutions as weapons to be used against political opponents and shut down the criticisms. “Corruption is at the heart of BJP’s politics and their neglect of national issues of importance is seriously endangering the welfare of the common people. It is not wrong to say that the middle class and poor are suffering immensely on all accounts and BJP should look into the mirror,” he said.

J&K Pradesh Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib stated that the condition of the youth in J&K and across India is deplorable. The Govt has failed to provide any sort of relief to the battered youth who continue to sit idle amidst disappearing employment opportunities,” he said.

The program was organised by H S Baghi, President of Block Congress Committee 4 and Rishu Kumar, Ward President 37. Balwan Singh, Vinod Sharma, Rama Kant Khajuria, Varinder Manhas, Romesh Sharma, Atul Sharma Jugal Sharma. Sanjeev Pandha, Satpal Sapolia, and Block and Ward Presidents participated in the Satyagraha.

Meanwhile, similar protests were held at various places across J&K.