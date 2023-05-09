JAMMU, May 09: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday constituted a committee to finalise list of free drugs and diagnostics to be made available at Health & Wellness Centres across Jammu and Kashmir.
Quoting an order, that sanction was accorded to constitute a committee to finalize the list of free Drugs and Diagnostics to be made available at Health & Wellness Centres.
As per the order, the process should be done in line with recommendations of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
The committee will comprise of Director Finance, Health & Medical Education Department, Representative from Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Representative from Director, Health Services, Jammu, Representative from JKMSCL and Representative from NHM. (KNO)
Committee To Decide Free Drugs, Diagnostics At Health Centres Across J&K
JAMMU, May 09: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday constituted a committee to finalise list of free drugs and diagnostics to be made available at Health & Wellness Centres across Jammu and Kashmir.