JPDCL Jammu Launches WhatsApp Account To Receive Public Complaints

JAMMU, May 9: To widen and strengthen interface with the general public of Jammu region, Chief Engineer Distribution JPDCL Jammu is now approachable through the social media channel of WhatsApp.

An account against number +911913510156 has been created for submitting day to day complaints and reporting incidents of Power theft/pilferage by miscreants.

The purpose of this interface is to provide a platform for vigilante citizens of Jammu region for furnishing any relevant information which shall lead to overall improvement of power supply and services provided by JPDCL Distribution. No calls shall be received on this number and only text and multimedia messages shall be entertained.