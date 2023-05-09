G-20 Summit | Govt Appoints JD Information Kashmir As Nodal Officer And SPOC

SRINAGAR, May 9: The Government of UT of J&K today appointed Mohammad Aslam, Joint Director Information Kashmir as Nodal Officer and Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for the forthcoming G-20 Summit in the UT of J&K.

The Joint Director Information Kashmir has been assigned the role of ensuring proper implementation of the comprehensive Media plan, covering all activities for information dissemination and proper coverage of the G-20 event.

He has also been tasked to ensure proper coordination and liaison with the Tourism department and other stakeholders.