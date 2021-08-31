Committed To Hold Assembly Polls Soon After Delimitation Process Ends: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Says Foreign Minister’s speech on Taliban situation in Parliament reply to all queries

Srinagar, Aug 31: Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the Government of India is committed to hold Assembly elections in J&K Union Territory soon after the Delimitation Commission (DC) will complete its exercise.

“In the August 15 speech, the Prime Minister Narendera Modi stated that the Delimitation Commission was working on a fast-track basis. Apart from that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already stated on the floor of the house that statehood will be granted to J&K at an appropriate time,” the LG said addressing a press conference on the side-lines of a function at SKICC here on the banks of famous Dal Lake.

The LG said that soon after the DC will complete its exercise, Assembly elections will be held in J&K. “As far as the dates of elections, it’s the prerogative of the Election Commission of India,” he said.

Pertinently, the LG said that the number of Assembly seats will go up from existing 87 to 94 in J&K. Interestingly, during its visit to J&K, the Delimitation Commission members had stated that the process of delimitation was not a mere athematic. Replying to a query, whether there was a possibility of any impact on J&K in the wake of Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the LG said that the foreign minister has already made a speech in the Parliament over the issue and people should stick to that. (KNO)