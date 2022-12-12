Commissioner SMC issues sanction for prosecution of 05 in-service officials of Corporation

SRINAGAR, DEC 12: Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir Khan today issued sanction for prosecution of 05 in-service officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation for offences punishable under prevention of corruption act and the penal code.
The sanction for prosecution will enable ACB to take further action. The officials include Ward Officers, Building Inspector and former Chief Enforcement Officer.
