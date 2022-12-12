J&K | Crackdown on late comers and absentees; 58 Offices inspected, 92 employees found absent

ANANTNAG, Dec 12: The District Administration Anantnag today cracked the whip on employees coming late to offices and remaining absent without sanctioned leaves during a district wide drive held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom.

During the drive, senior officials from District Administration inspected 58 offices and found 92 employees absent.

Chief Education Office, Chief Horticultural Office, ACD, REW, DSHO, Fisheries, FCD Anantnag, ARTO, SD Hospital Kokernag, MC Bijbehara, SDM Bijbehara, Girls HSS Bijbehara, Tourism Pahalgam, BDO office Larnoo, TSO office Larnoo, BMO Office Larnoo, HSS Kokernag and HSS Devalgam were some of the offices where the inspection teams checked the attendance today.

The DC said that there is a zero tolerance policy towards absenteeism and lack of punctuality. He said that biometric attendances have been installed in most of the offices in the District. He said that any official still flouting norms will be taken to task. He said that such surprise checks will continue in future.

The DC office has issued directions to the concerned officials to initiate disciplinary action against employees found absent. The District heads of these offices have also been asked to explain lack of supervision.