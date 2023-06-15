Commissioner Secretary IT Chairs Meeting To Review 4G Saturation, RoW Pendency

JAMMU, Jun 15: Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology, Prerna Puri, today held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners to review status of 4G saturation, Right of Way pendency and Aadhaar saturation in districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting focussed on expeditious roll out and implementation plan for 4G saturation, RoW pendencies on GatiShakti Portal and onboarding of districts on State Aadhaar Portal for the UT.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary emphasised the significance of these initiatives and their impact on improving overall connectivity in the region for the resultant uptake of digital services. She had detailed discussion on actionable points aimed at expediting the progress for 4G connectivity and RoW permissions.

Regarding 4G saturation project, which aims to provide mobile services to previously uncovered villages, the executing agency, BSNL, presented the latest status. Directions were issued to BSNL for formulation of a monthly action plan so that the progress made can be monitored effectively.

Commissioner Secretary emphasised the need for concerted efforts on the part of district authorities and BSNL to ensure time bound completion of the 4G saturation project.

The meeting also addressed the RoW pendencies on the GatiShakti Portal. Furthermore, the meeting delved into the onboarding process on the State Aadhaar Portal besides activation of user IDs.

In addition to the overall progress, district-wise data for 4G Saturation, RoW pendencies and Aadhaar Portal onboarding was shared during the meeting. This comprehensive data provided a clear picture of the status of these initiatives across different districts, allowing for targeted intervention and progress tracking.

Commissioner Secretary also issued specific directions to the concerned authorities regarding various crucial issues.

For 4G Saturation initiative, Deputy Commissioners were directed to expedite the allotment and handing over of sites to BSNL within a week’s time. BSNL, on the other hand, received instructions to commence work on the allotted sites immediately and submit a monthly action plan for implementation to the Information Technology Department. Additionally, BSNL was asked to provide fortnightly updates on the district-wise progress.

Regarding RoW pendencies, Deputy Commissioners were asked to clear the pendencies on the GatiShakti Portal. They were also instructed to address pending RoW applications prior to activation of deemed approval on the portal, with a timeline of one week.

Regarding Aadhaar Portal onboarding and activation, Deputy Commissioners were directed to complete the process within two days and activate the pending IDs. Moreover, they were asked to submit a progress report on Aadhaar verification in the border blocks of eight districts within one week.

Those present in the meeting included officers of J&K Licensed Service Area, Director II (Rural), Laxmi Bansal and Junior Telecom Officer (Rural), Sunil Bhat.

ACR Central Jammu, Pritam Chand; AGM BSNL, Rajesh Sharma; Special Secretary (Tech), Forest Department, Harpreet Kour; Additional Secretary Revenue, Ashok Pandita and Additional Secretary IT, Satish Kumar Sharma were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners and other district officers participated in the meeting virtually.