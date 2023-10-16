Comm Secy I&C inaugurates 10 days exhibition cum sale of handicrafts

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh today inaugurated Gandhi Shilp Bazar, a 10 day exhibition cum sale of handicrafts items at Kashmir Haat here.

Director Handlooms and Handicrafts Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah; Assistant Director Marketing HSC, Raja Rahail and Assistant Director Administration HSC Mohammad Rafiq were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary said that this exhibition will provide a platform for the artisans to showcase their skills. He added that the Government will provide all possible assistance and support to artisans.

Gandhi Shilp Bazar is being organized at various cities/metros across the country to provide domestic marketing platform to artisans and showcase their exquisite crafts creations traditional arts, and cultural heritage of country.

Nearly 100 artisans from all across the country are participating in this fair for demonstration and sale of their artefacts like Hand Printed Textiles, Wood carving, Jaipur Painting, Imitation Jewellery, Cane Bamboo, Terra Cotta, Leather, Wood ware, Grass Leaf Reed & Flower, Conch Shell, Embroidery & crochet, textiles, toy wooden Lacquerware, puppet, Kolhapuri Chappal, Batik Print, Carpet, Appliqué work, pottery, Lepcha textile etc.