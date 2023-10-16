118 more test +ve for dengue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: One hundred eighteen more cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 3528.

A Health official said that 63 cases were reported today from Jammu district alone while 36 cases were reported from Udhampur, 8 from Kathua, 7 from Samba, 1 each from Reasi and Ramban, and 2 from Kashmir. The positive patients include 105 adults and 13 children, he added.

He said maximum 2392 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Udhampur district with 396 cases, Kathua with 270 cases and Samba with 233 cases each. “There were 68 cases in Rajouri, 33 in Reasi, 32 in Ramban, 28 in Doda, 23 in Poonch, 4 in Kishtwar, 17 in Kashmir and 28 from other parts of the country,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 1152 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 1037 have been discharged and 84 patients are still under treatment.

“The dengue cases are rising with each day,” the official said, and advised that citizens should ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water