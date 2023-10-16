GCoE organizes Half Marathon, Amrit Kalash Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: The NSS Unit and Health and Physical Education Wing of the Government College of Education (GCoE) Jammu organized Half Marathon under the banner of “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan”.

The event commenced with a speech from the distinguished chief guest, Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India through virtual mode. He highlighted the necessity of eliminating the menace of drug abuse and encouraged students to actively take part in the Half Marathon.

The primary goal of the event was to envision a drug-free India and work towards bringing about significant societal change by uniting communities. Akshat Kant, the National Convenor of Nasha Mukt Samaj Andolan officially inaugurated the program.

Approximately 200 students participated in the online event while nearly 50 enthusiastic students joined the Half Marathon. The Marathon’s flag was raised by Prof Satish Sharma and medals and awards were presented to the winners.

Prof Shapia Shameem, convenor Nash Mukt Abhiyaan organized the Half Marathon. Formal welcome address was presented by Prof Seema, Member NMBA committee. Later, the NSS unit at GCoE under the aegis of “Meri Matti Mera Desh” organized Amrit Kalash Yatra under the guidance of Dr Shubhra Jamwal NSS Nodal Officer. She familiarized students with the significance and purpose of this occasion and students actively participated by filling Amrit Kalash with rice and soil from their own homes.

Dr Rajinder Kour, Prof Radhika Mahajan, Dr Deep Kumar, Dr Shalini Sharma, Prof Vinay Lata, Prof Anuradha Choudhary, Prof Neeraj Verma, Prof Kiran, Dr Rakesh Bharti, Prof Rupa and Prof Priyanka were also present on the occasion.