CMAT answer key 2021 released, here’s direct link

CMAT answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CMAT 2021 entrance examination can check their answer key online at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the computer-based CMAT examination 2021 on March 31, 2021, at various centres.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections, if any, against the CMAT answer key 2021 by providing appropriate representations until April 5, 2021. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹1000.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit\Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto April 5, 2021 (upto 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” reads the official notice.

