Clashes, shutdown as EU MPs reach Kashmir to assess ground situation

SRINAGAR: A delegation of 23 EU MPs, on a two-day visit to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here on Tuesday to a complete shutdown and clashes between people and security forces in several parts of the city and the Valley.
A convoy of security vehicles escorted the MPs, who were travelling in bullet-proof vehicles, from the airport to their hotel where a traditional Kashmiri welcome awaited them.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and police chief Dilbag Singh briefed the members of the European Parliament, the first high-level foreign visitors to Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Centre to revoke the state’s special status and bifurcate it into two union territories.
The team also interacted with members of the public, including the newly-elected panchayat members and councillors, at a five-star hotel here. As the winter chill settled over the city, there was some boating in the famed waters of the Dal Lake too. (AGENCIES)
