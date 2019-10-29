Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, union ministers part of first jatha to Kartarpur Sahib

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Puri are among the 575 people who will be part of the inaugural jatha to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor, Central Government sources said Tuesday.

India on Tuesday shared with Pakistan the list of 575 people. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and MPs and MLAs from Punjab will also be part of the group, the sources said.

It is learnt that Pakistan has denied permission for a composite delegation led by the Punjab Government, along with representatives of SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) and DSGMC (Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee) to organise “akhand path” (recital of holy scripture) and hold “nagar kirtan” (religious procession) at Nankana Sahib. (AGENCIES)