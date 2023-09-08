CJ visits Shopian, reviews progress of works at new court complex

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Sept 8: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh today visited district Shopain and reviewed the functioning of courts.

He visited the District Court Complex Shopian and at the outset took part in a plantation drive in the Court Complex, expressing his commitment for greener and sustainable environment.

He also inspected the under-construction District Court Complex building being constructed by the R&B Department . While calling for expediting the work and completing the same within given stipulated time, he directed for ensuring quality of works.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh also held interactions with Judicial officers and Bar members and listened to the issues concerning the judiciary and public interest and also reviewed functioning of District Court and Subordinate Courts.

Chief Justice was accompanied by his Principal Secretary, M K Sharma; Principal District & Sessions Judge, Riyaz Ul Haq Mirza; DC Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb; SSP, Tanushree; Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone; Secretary DLSA Susheel Singh; Munsiff Brijraj Singh; Bar President , other officers and Bar members during the visit.