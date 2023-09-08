Anjuman-e Imamia takes out impressive procession on 40th Muharram

Mourners recall sacrifices of martyrs’ of Karbala

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Keeping the tradition alive, hundreds of mourners belonging to Shia Sect of Muslims took out an impressive procession on the occasion of 40th Muharram (Chehlum). The procession was organized by Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

The mourners reciting Marcia and Noha in praise of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions marched from Peer Mitha to Wazarat road Karbala complex.

Earlier a three days of mourning was also organized from 5th to 7th September addressed by Maulana Syed Iftikhar Ali Jaffari. A Majlis was delivered before the procession by him in which he highlighted the importance of sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions in Karbala 1445 years back. Proceedings of the Majlis were conducted by Syed Ayaz Naqvi joint secretary of Anjuman.

People from different faiths, regions and religions attended the Majlis and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. Maulana Syed Iftikhar Ali Jaffari addressed the gathering of mourners. He narrated the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala. He further added Karbala teaches to stand against the oppressor. His lectures were based on the values of Karbala and the importance of Karbala in present era.

President Anjuman-e-Imamia, Syed Amanat Ali Shah said that it is because of the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions in Karbala true values of Islam remain alive. Imam Hussain sacrificed everything even his family for the sake of humanity and Islam. He further added that after 1445 years people still observed Moharram with same passion.

Vice president, Anjuman Syed Afaq Husaain Kazmi while interacting with media said that Imam Hussain doesn’t belong to a particular community but his ideas were adopted by many world level personalities and they personify Imam Hussain in their lectures and books.

Sohail Kazmi Member JK Waqaf Borad and advisor Anjuman said that this procession is an old tradition in Jammu and people from every faith attended this procession. He further added that we every year got unconditional support of all the associations of different markets from where this procession passed away.

Prof. Sujat Khan, secretary Anjuman-e–Imamia Jammu said that Karbala teaches all the communities to come out of ignorance and fight against those who are killing and committing atrocities across the world. He further appreciated the administration for providing every possible help in maintaining discipline during the Majlis.

He added that we are thankful to Anjuman-e-Hussaini Bathindi, Anjuman-e-Haidery New Plots for their unconditional support and we are also thankful to electronic as well as print media for their extensive coverage to this procession.