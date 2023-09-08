IASOWA J&K members conduct donation drive at Jammu, Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K, today conducted a donation drive under the guidance of its President, Dr. Amita Mehta. Besides donation, IASOWA carried out a plantation drive as well.

Members distributed stationary goods and other useful items among the students at Government Middle School, Dodhi Gujjar Colony, Channi.

On this occasion, the members who were present included Anuradha Jangid, Geetanjali Singla and Jayashree Kundal.

The members conducted a quiz among the students to create awareness about the significance of environment e.g planting trees and the hazards of single use plastics.

The members asked student about their aims and hobbies and encouraged them to pursue these with dedication and commitment. They encouraged them to make best use of their time to shine like stars in their lives.

On this occasion, the members went through the classrooms and labs of the school besides distributing stationary, books and other sports goods among the students. They also planted the ornamental and other saplings in the school premises to improve the aesthetics of the campus.

They highlighted the significance of trees in protection of environment and their role in the survival of mankind. They also threw light on the past endeavors and future plans of the IASOWA such as afforestation, social plantation and generating awareness in public to change their lifestyle that is more eco-friendly and beneficial for their health and well-being.

Besides the teachers and students of the school the local administrators and officers of the School Education Department were present during all these proceedings of the Association.

Moreover, in order to expand its activities to other areas of the social concerns, the IASOWA J&K is simultaneously conducting ‘Donation Drives’ in three places of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir. They are calling on the respectable citizens of these places to come forward and play their part for the betterment of the society.