Women with potential to win will get mandate in ULB polls: Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress has always endeavoured to empower women and encouraged their due participation in the field of politics by providing 33 percent reservation in PRIs besides passing a bill for reservation in the legislatures.

Addressing an impressive meeting of J&K Pradesh Mahila Congress held at Congress office here today, Wani asked the women to come forward in the field of politics to ensure their due participation, as women constitute half of the population.

Working president PCC Raman Bhalla, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, senior leader Vinod Sharma were also present while Mahila Congress president Shameema Raina presided over the meeting.

Wani said that it was result of Rajiv Gandhi’s vision of 73rd & 74th Amendment of the Constitution that women get, 33 percent quota in all three tiers of Panchayat Raj system in the country. Around 8300 women representatives are elected at present in the PRIs because of 73rd/ 74th implementation in J&K by Congress from time to time.

He said that Congress will give due quota to women in coming ULB elections depending upon their work in the party and capacity to win and asked women cadre to come forward for participation.

Working president Raman Bhalla in his address asked the Mahila Congress to identify the potential leaders to be considered for party mandate in the Municipal Corporation and other ULB polls besides mobilizing women in favour of Congress to defeat BJP which has cheated the people on false promises and emotional issues.

Ravinder Sharma (Ex-MLC) said that it was Congress party which brought women on the forefront in politics and every sphere of life. It is result of Congress that women have 33percent share in basic democratic institutions in the country and it passed a bill for giving 33 percent quota to women in State Assemblies and Parliament, which is still on agenda of the party.

Shameema Raina assured the women to ensure their due share in the elections and in the party and asked them to come forward to claim their share. She said hardworking and dedicated women shall be encouraged in the organization.

Senior Mahila Congress leaders who spoke on the occasion included Chander Prabha, Bhanu Mahajan, Santosh Manhas, Santosh Majotra, Anuradha Sharma and Parveen.