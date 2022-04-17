CJ lays foundation stone of Munsiff Court Drass

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Apr 17: Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh in the presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan today laid the foundation stone of Munsiff Court Complex Drass.

On the occasion, Sanjeev Gupta Registrar General, Rajeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Ajaz Ahmad Khan Principal District & Sessions Judge Kargil, Tsewang Phuntsog CJM Kargil, Moneer Ahmad Mir Munsiff Sankoo and Deldan Angmo Munsiff Drass along with Santosh Sukhadeve, Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC Kargil, Iftikhar Choudhary ASP Kargil, Nissar Ahmad, SE PWD R&B, Kacho Mehmood Exe. Eng. R&B II, Khadim Hussain, President Bar Association Kargil along with Councillor Bhimbhat, Chairman BDC, SDM and HODs of all the departments of Drass subdivision besides members of Bar Association Kargil, court staff, PLVs were also present.

The Executing Agency displayed the plan and explained the structural area of the Munsiff complex. The concerned officer informed that the construction works for staff and CJM residence has already been initiated. He informed that the tendering process of the lawyers’ chamber and litigation complex will be completed within a month.

The Chief Justice impressed upon the executing agency to maintain the high quality of materials during the construction work and stressed to expedite the construction work and complete it as early as possible so that the public at large get maximum benefits.

The Administrative Judge laid stress for providing all facilities to the litigants and lawyers.

Meanwhile, a plantation drive was carried out by the Chief Justice and Administrative Judge with active support of the Forest, Horticulture and PHE Departments of Drass, Kargil.

Later, Advocate Talib Hussain, Secretary Bar Association Kargil presented a vote of thanks and highlighted the importance of the proposed Court Complex at Drass and thanked all the officers for their active support.