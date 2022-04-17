Army pays tributes to martyr

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 17: Army on Sunday paid tribute to Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who laid down his life during an encounter with militants at village Watnar of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district Sunday.

Click here to watch video

In a solemn ceremony held at Badami Bagh Cantt, General-Officer-Commanding of the Srinagar based Chinar Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier, a defence spokesman said.

Based on inputs received from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in general area of village Watnar, the Indian Army and JKP had launched a cordon and search operation at about 1515 hours on April 16.

While the initial cordon was being laid, the terrorists opened heavy volume of fire on forces. Unmindful of his own safety, Nishan Singh, who was part of the initial cordon party, charged at the terrorists, valiantly returning fire and in the encounter sustained a Gun Shot Wound on his chest, the spokesman said.

He was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical authorities.

The 29 year old Nishan Singh had joined the Army in 2013. He belonged to Vill- Bhaudin, Distt – Sirsa in Haryana and is survived by his Wife.

The mortal remains of Nishan Singh will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, he said.