Apni Party wants to make J&K a model State: Altaf Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

DOMANA, Apr 17: Condemning the divisive elements in society creating differences among the people, Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said Apni Party wants to make Jammu and Kashmir a model State with respect to its culture, development, amenities and communal brotherhood.

Addressing a gathering at Machine Domana here today, which was organized by SC State Coordinator Bodh Raj Bhagat and District Jammu Rural – President Pushap Dev Kumar Uppal, Altaf Bukhari said that Apni Party has come with a new thought to make J&K a model State where the cultural values, development, amenity, equality and brotherhood would be promoted.

“The politics of traditional political parties like BJP, Congress Party, NC and PDP have always played divisive politics to garner votes from the people with the communal and regional approach which is dangerous for J&K,” he said, adding that his Party stands against such elements.

“We are committed to develop backward areas equally with other areas of J&K. It was due to the divisive agenda pursued by the BJP, Congress Party, NC and PDP that the peace remained disturbed for long. However, we will not allow anti-peace elements to flourish again,” he said.

He said that the unnecessary division was created among the people by these traditional political parties to gain votes in elections.

“They will not be able to create further divide among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The people of these two Regions have the same demands i.e., restoration of Statehood, holding of Assembly elections, protection of land and jobs for locals,” he said.

He announced that when Apni Party comes to power, it will give 500 units of free electricity in summers to the people and 300 units during winters in Jammu. Similarly, he added, we will give 500 units of free electricity during winters in Kashmir and 300 units of electricity in summers in the Valley.

He also assured the people that they will give four cylinders free under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna and enhance the old age pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000.

Altaf Bukhari appealed people to support his Party leaders in upcoming Assembly elections and question those leaders who were voted to power in 2014 but they failed to deliver as per the expectation of the people.

“I am shocked to see the shabby condition of the road which is not far away from Jammu City. I will ask the people to question BJP leaders what they did for Jammu in all these years. However, these leaders did nothing for the people. But, the Apni Party is committed to a holistic developmental approach and zero tolerance towards the officials responsible for poor development despite proper flow of funds from the Govt,” he said.

He again raised the issue of involvement of contractors from outsiders involved in exploitation of natural resources across J&K and wine mafia.

“When we come to power, we will also upgrade educational and health infrastructure with the deployment of teaching staff and doctors in all the educational institutions and PHCs. We will provide all possible help to the Govt schools to improve their teaching especially in Girls schools will be upgraded to encourage education among the girls up to the higher education level,” he said.

Prominent among those who attended the gathering, included Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vijay Bakaya, Vikram Malhotra, Manjit Singh, Arun Chibber, Faqir Nath, Adv Nirmal Kotwal, Dr Rohit Gupta, Kulwant Singh, Ajaz Kazmi, Saleem Choudhary, Kushboo Bhagat and others.