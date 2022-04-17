Shyama Prasad was party to Nehru’s Cabinet when Art 370 came into existence: Digvijay

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 17: Digvijay Singh MP and senior Congress leader today claimed that BJP’s icon Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was party to the Cabinet decision in 1949 on Article 370 and was among those who gave nod to grant special status to erstwhile J&K State.

He said this while interacting with media persons during his short stay in Jammu before visiting revered cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in district Reasi. He said that people should study before believing what is being told to them by the BJP leadership as facts are contrary to what is showcased by the saffron party.

Digvijay Singh said it was Syama Prasad Mukherjee who made government in West Bengal in collaboration with Muslim League, the fact which no BJP leader talk about as it can have detrimental effect on the party’s communal agendas.

The senior Congress leader said that the ideology of BJP is totally against the pluralistic ethos of the country because it is toeing a line comprising divisive politics and has created a wide wedge between the people of different communities because it suits the party as far as electoral gains are concerned.

He said that India is the country wherein people of all shades and hues played vital role in getting independence from British and toiled hard from 1947 to 2014 to become the 5th largest economy of the world but since Narendra Modi came to power things have gone worse as social fabric is being disturbed by Saffron party’s divisive agenda and communal hatred is in vogue.

“Instead of bailing out country from poverty, joblessness and highest ever inflation, BJP Government is abetting communal divide which is dangerous for the country and its people”, he alleged adding that twelve political parties and five chief ministers have urged Prime Minister to break silence on communal rage which has gripped the country but the head of the country is tight lipped because his uttering against communal forces can cost him the Prime Minister’s chair, which he is in no mood to vacate.

He said that there is complete anarchy in the country under the Modi government as the ruling party is giving tacit support to rioters and people like Asaduddin Owaisi are taking political mileage by inciting the passions of the people. He said that during independence struggle the parties like Muslim League, RSS and Hindu Mahasabha played a very negative role against the Congress and that is the reason behind problems which the country is facing today. He said that directionless policies of BJP like demonetization had increased unemployment in the country and the mishandling of pandemic COVID-19 by the BJP Government also brought misery into the lives of countrymen.

“It is strange that Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister never reached the common man but only a handful of industrialists got the benefit from this package,” he added.

He stated that Congress has a roadmap and vision for the development of State, ‘ a roadmap which will lead to faster growth, generation of employment for the youth and empowerment and development of far-flung and remote areas like Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley.’ He assured that all the developmental projects which were started during Congress tenure would be completed in shortest possible time if his party forms government in the State again. “We will restore the same spree of development and people-friendly governance that you witnessed earlier, ” he added.

Earlier, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla led senior Congress leaders Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Hari Singh Chib, Uday Banu Chib , Gurdarshan Singh and others accorded warm welcomed to former Chief Minister of Madya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh at Jammu Airport on his J&K visit.