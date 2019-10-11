CJ inaugurates day care & recreation centre for senior citizens

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Chief Justice of State High Court Justice Gita Mittal today inaugurated “Ahata Waqaar”—a day care and recreation centre for senior citizens set up at Lower Roop Nagar by State Government in collaboration with State Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority Jammu.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman of State Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairman DLSA and Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu Vinod Chaterji Koul, Member Secretary SLSA Mohd Akram Choudhary and Registrar General Sanjay Dhar were among other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice said, “this centre is third after the one in Srinagar and second in Leh where senior citizens can meet, share their experiences, spell out solutions to the social issues and guide the society using their years of experience in different fields”.

“Don’t get bogged down in negativity, pessimism and depression. Acknowledge your medical conditions, make the appropriate health care assistance decision for your needs and start moving forward with an eye on the future as you chart your journey to living the happy and exciting life while fully accepting your physical limitations”, she told the senior citizens.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, in his address, said, “elders spend major part of their lives in building and shaping our life. Unfortunately in today’s world some youth ignore their responsibility towards their parents and in such situation this centre will provide space and let them sit together so that they don’t feel isolated and ignored”.

Chairman DLSA Vinod Chatterji Koul said, “this centre will benefit senior citizens by providing them quality services of medical, recreation, introspection, indoor games and discussion”, adding “it is expected that the society will be benefitted of the reservoir of knowledge and experience of senior citizens”.

Member Secretary J&K SLSA, while speaking on the occasion, said, “in the fast changing scenario such centres are critically required especially for the elderly people to get answers to all their questions from a single window”, adding “such centres are very important to meet the requirements and needs of senior citizens of various age groups as few people in this modern world start treating their parents as liabilities after a certain age”.

Rehana Batool, DG Social Welfare Department highlighted various welfare schemes meant for the welfare of senior citizens.

