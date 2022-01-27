CJ hoists Tricolour at Jammu Wing of HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: The 73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated in the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with patriotic fervor and high enthusiasm.

The event commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by Justice Pankaj Mithal, the Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He took salute at the march past in presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Mohan Lal.

Jawans of 166th Battalion of CRPF presented the salute and National Anthem at the event. Patriotic tunes were also played by the band of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

D C Raina Advocate General, Achal Sethi Law Secretary, Sanjeev Gupta Registrar General, High Court, Rajeev Gupta Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Sanjay Parihar, Director, State Judicial Academy, Shahzad Azeem Registrar Vigilance, M.K.Sharma Member Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, S.R.Gandhi Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Jammu, Kishore Kumar Principal, District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, Anoop Kumar Sharma CPC e-Court), Amit Gupta Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Dinesh Gupta Joint Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Jammu, Vinod Kumar Sub-Judge, Leave Reserve, High Court Wing Jammu, Adnan Sayeed Spl. Mobile Magistrate Traffic, Jammu, Swati Gupta Sub-Judge, Leave Reserve, High Court Wing Jammu and officers of the Registry of the Jammu Wing of the High Court were also present on the occasion.

The other dignitaries who were present on the occasion included Vishal Sharma Assistant Solicitor General of India, Jammu, Tahir Majid Shamasi Assistant Solicitor General of India, Srinagar, M.K.Bhardwaj President, J&K High Court Bar Association and members of the executive body of the association.

In Srinagar wing of the High Court, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Senior Puisne Judge took salute at the march past in the presence of Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary, Jeema Basir, Registrar Inspection, Jawad Ahmed, Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Gowher Majid Dalal, Registrar Judicial, Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar Judicial, Nusrart Ali Hakak, Joint Registrar (Inspection) along with other Judicial Officers of District Courts Srinagar.

The event was celebrated by strictly following all the guidelines and SOPs issued from time to time by the Government of India and Government of J&K Union Territory.