LG unfurls Tricolour at Polo Ground in Leh

*Says Admn making continuous efforts to empower elected bodies

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Jan 27: The Administration is making continuous effort to empower elected bodies to exercise their powers as per the law and the Constitution so that they can become a prime mover for the development of Ladakh, said the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, who presided over the main function of the 73rd Republic Day at the Polo Ground in Leh.

LG Mathur, who unfurled the national flag on the occasion, said that the Administration is committed to making elected bodies equal partners in the planning process of the development of Ladakh, including preparing Ladakh Vision 2050, preparing a roadmap for the development of Ladakh through Development Conclaves and organising continuous trainings for the elected representatives from Ladakh.

He also stated that UT Administration is improving infrastructure for the smooth function of the gram panchayat and Block Development Councils and strengthening the capability of the Councils by increasing their manpower.

“The number of elected representatives, including both the Councils, Municipal Councils and Panchayati Raj Institutions, is above 1,700. We are trying to strengthen the Grassroots democracy in Ladakh with their help. I am sure that the strengthening of the Grassroots democracy and their collective decisions would provide the roadmap for the development of Ladakh,” said LG Mathur.

He also highlighted the achievements of the Administration in various sectors such as health, education, power, infrastructure, telecommunications, tourism and sports. He also spoke on the issue of employment in Ladakh. He stated that around 500-550 jobs have been provided through Hill Councils after the formation of UT and more than 600 jobs were provided through outsourcing. LG Mathur said that the government sanctioned posts are not being filled through outsourcing nor it is possible.

Stating that the youth in Ladakh are among the best and brightest in the country, LG said that Ladakhi youth have the scope to set up enterprises in the primary sector through entrepreneurship. He stated that Ladakhi youth are working in various fields such as sea buckthorn production and pashmina and also establishing new units.

LG Mathur also took salute of the parade comprising marching contingents of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ladakh Police, IRP-25 Battalion of Ladakh Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), ex-Servicemen of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and band parties.

Cultural troupes of Ladakh Academy of Art Culture and Languages (LAACL) from Leh and Kargil districts performed songs and dances on the occasion.

Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh; Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh; Executive Councillors from LAHDC Leh; Advisor, Ladakh; Commissioner/Administrative Secretaries; ADGP Police, Deputy Commissioner, Leh; Head of Departments and concerned district officials were present during the occasion.

Earlier, LG Mathur paid homage to the martyrs at the Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, an impressive programme in connection with Republic Day was held at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium in Kargil, where Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan unfurled the National Flag. He took salute at an impressive march past by the contingents of Ladakh Police, police band party NCC Cadets in presence of district officers.

Executive Councillor for Works, Aga Syed Abass Razvi, Executive Councillor for Tourism and Zanskar Affairs, Er Phunsog Tashi, Executive Councillor for Health, Mohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Anayat Ali Choudhary, Councillors, BDC Chairpersons, District Officers besides representatives of various political, social and religious organizations were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, colorful cultural programs were also presented by the artists of Ladakh Cultural Academy Kargil. Later, CEC and other dignitaries distributed mementos and certificates among employees of various departments, meritorious students, and members of NGOs, volunteers, individuals for their extraordinary performances and contribution for public welfare. Prizes were also distributed among the participants of the march past and cultural programs.