CJ for strong bonding between judiciary, legal professionals

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today visited the District Court Complex, Srinagar.

He was accompanied by Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Atul Sreedharan.

Chief Justice and other judges were warmly received by the Principal District Judge (PDJ) Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad and other judicial officers. Chief Justice was accorded ceremonial guard of honour from the contingent of J & K Police.

Chief Justice, while addressing on the occasion, emphasized the importance of the visit, stating that, “Our aim is to strengthen the bond between the judiciary and legal professionals to ensure a fair and efficient justice delivery system. This interaction is an opportunity for us to understand the challenges faced by our officers and prosecutors, and together find effective solutions to enhance the administration of justice.”

He emphasized the need to make efforts to reduce the pendency of cases, saying that, “The diligent work of our judicial officers, public prosecutors, and court staff has resulted in timely justice for many litigants. However, we recognize that challenges still persist, and we must work collectively to address them effectively.”

During the insightful interaction, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge of District Srinagar, provided guidance on effective case managemen. He stated that, “efficiency is vital in expediting justice. As judicial officers and public prosecutors, we must strive for excellence in our responsibilities, while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and impartiality.”

Justice Atul Sreedharan emphasized the importance of continuous learning and computerization of trial court records especially the statement of witnesses.

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss the remarkable progress achieved in the District Court Complex’s developmental projects. It was observed that through infrastructure advancements and adoption of technology driven solutions, such as e-filing systems and virtual court hearings, the efficiency and accessibility of the court proceedings have been significantly enhanced.

The visit concluded with planting of pine saplings by the Chief Justice and Justice Tashi Rabstan.