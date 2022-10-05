SRINAGAR, Oct 5: A civilian was killed on Wednesday when the service weapon of a policeman went off “accidentally” in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Asif Ahmad Padroo, 25, was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama at around 10 am, they said.
The officials said Padroo was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. (Agencies)
Civilian killed in accidental firing in J&K’s Pulwama: Officials
