Civilian killed, 5 injured in Pak ceasefire violation at LoC in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: One civilian was killed and five others were injured when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked heavy shelling and firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir on Friday.

Official sources said that Pakistani troops, violating the 2003 ceasefire, fired mortar shells and resorted to heavy firing on Friday morning, targeting forward posts and civilian areas in Tangdhar, Naugam and Karnah sectors in Kupwara.

They said Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for over an hour. “Six civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation,” they said, adding the wounded were rushed to a hospital, where one of them identified as Mohammad Asif succumbed. (AGENCIES)