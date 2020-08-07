‘Ram temple will be able to withstand natural calamities for thousand years’

AYODHYA: A member of the trust overseeing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday said its structure will be earthquake resistant and withstand natural calamities for a thousand years.

Addressing reporters at Ayodhya’s Karswakpuram, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said the foundation of its pillars will be deep as the bridges built on rivers, making the temple earthquake resistant.

The temple will be strong enough to withstand nature calamities for a thousand years, he added.

Rai said Larson and Turbo, the company tasked with construction of the temple, has told him that the plan of its foundation will be ready soon as it is in its final phase. (AGENCIES)