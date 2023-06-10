Civil Work On Jammu Artificial Lake To Complete By Oct-Nov: Official

Jammu, Jun 10: The ongoing civil work on one of the major projects, Jammu Artificial Lake, will be completed by October-November this year.

Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Smart City Project Limited, Rahul Yadav here said that the civil work of the ongoing project will be completed by October-November and it will thereafter be dedicated to the public.

“We are expecting to complete the civil work by October-November, which will be followed by its beautification,” Yadav said.

He stated that the entire project is worth Rs 180 crores out of which Rs 150 crores are being spent on the civil works.

“The project is important with the tourism aspect as it will not only increase the tourist influx but also boost the local economy,” he added.

The work on the Artificial Lake project, which already had missed several deadlines between 2012 to 2018, was expedited after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha consulted several stakeholders and experts and ordered its resumption under Smart City and Tawi River Front projects.

The Artificial Lake is being constructed at Belicharana near the fourth bridge of Jammu city with an aim to attract tourists and devotees will be around 1.5 km long and 600 meters wide. (Agencies)