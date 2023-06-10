EMPLOYMENT (10-06-2023)

REQUIRED
Person for ADMINISTRATOR Job.
Requirements:
Knowledge of SAP, PF,
ESI & MIS Reporting.
Experience of Minimum 4-5 yrs.
Salary Package: Rs 12-15,000
@FMGC GODOWN SARORE,
RING ROAD.
Pls reach us at:
mrajat94.rm@gmail.com
JOB ALERT
Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GEM, Proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & written communication and e-mail drafting.
Call: 7006014495, 9419140496
Timings: 9.00 AM to 7.00 PM
Salary as per skills & experience
URGENTLY REQUIRED
A Leading Pharmaceutical Agency:-
Job Location :- Jammu
Salesman- 2 Posts (Salary Negotiate)
Accountant (Full Time): – 1 Post
(Salary Negotiate)
Computer Operator :-
(with knowledge of Unisolve Software)- 1 Post (Salary Negotiate)
I. D. PHARMA
Moble :- 9419132788, 7006976912, 9906001226
STAFF REQUIRE
FOR CAFE
Head Chef’s = 01
Experience requires
min 5 to 10 years .
Helper = 02
Waiters =02
Call on 8899225790,
8082799934
JOB
Sales Executive – Rattan Textiles.
Join us, a leading manufacturer. Seeking sales-driven individuals to Generate leads and secure deals.
Join a vibrant and innovative company where you can unleash your potential, collaborate with a dynamic team, and shape the future of the textile industry.
Competitive salary + high commissions.
Call +91 99157 56026
REQUIRED
Required Housekeeping staff for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Location – Toph Morh, near Best Price.
Salary – 8500+PF, esic, Bonus extra.
Ctc. No. – 7051837275
Required
Assistant for Ayurveda Institute & Clinic Running online courses with Typing and Computer knowledge in Jammu City.
Send resume to
C.E.O. Heal the World
Whatsapp 9419183258
Urgent Required
2 Male candidate work as CCTV & IT security related work.
Experience & fresher also apply.
R. Technologies
Mob. 7889335697, 9103607657
Opposite Power House
Janipur Jammu
Required
Female for taking care of two children (6 months, 5 years), minimum graduate, fluent in English preferred.
Time: 9 to 6,
Handsome Salary
Gandhi Nagar
Near Panama Chowk