EMPLOYMENT (10-06-2023)

REQUIRED

Person for ADMINISTRATOR Job.

Requirements:

Knowledge of SAP, PF,

ESI & MIS Reporting.

Experience of Minimum 4-5 yrs.

Salary Package: Rs 12-15,000

@FMGC GODOWN SARORE,

RING ROAD.

Pls reach us at:

mrajat94.rm@gmail.com

JOB ALERT

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GEM, Proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & written communication and e-mail drafting.

Call: 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings: 9.00 AM to 7.00 PM

Salary as per skills & experience

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A Leading Pharmaceutical Agency:-

Job Location :- Jammu

Salesman- 2 Posts (Salary Negotiate)

Accountant (Full Time): – 1 Post

(Salary Negotiate)

Computer Operator :-

(with knowledge of Unisolve Software)- 1 Post (Salary Negotiate)

I. D. PHARMA

Moble :- 9419132788, 7006976912, 9906001226

STAFF REQUIRE

FOR CAFE

Head Chef’s = 01

Experience requires

min 5 to 10 years .

Helper = 02

Waiters =02

Call on 8899225790,

8082799934

JOB

Sales Executive – Rattan Textiles.

Join us, a leading manufacturer. Seeking sales-driven individuals to Generate leads and secure deals.

Join a vibrant and innovative company where you can unleash your potential, collaborate with a dynamic team, and shape the future of the textile industry.

Competitive salary + high commissions.

Call +91 99157 56026

REQUIRED

Required Housekeeping staff for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Location – Toph Morh, near Best Price.

Salary – 8500+PF, esic, Bonus extra.

Ctc. No. – 7051837275

Required

Assistant for Ayurveda Institute & Clinic Running online courses with Typing and Computer knowledge in Jammu City.

Send resume to

C.E.O. Heal the World

Whatsapp 9419183258

Urgent Required

2 Male candidate work as CCTV & IT security related work.

Experience & fresher also apply.

R. Technologies

Mob. 7889335697, 9103607657

Opposite Power House

Janipur Jammu

Required

Female for taking care of two children (6 months, 5 years), minimum graduate, fluent in English preferred.

Time: 9 to 6,

Handsome Salary

Gandhi Nagar

Near Panama Chowk