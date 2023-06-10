Blinded By Pellets In 2016, Shopian Teen Qualifies Class 12 Exam With Flying Colours

SHOPIAN, Jun 10: In a remarkable feat, 18-year-old Insha Mushtaq, who lost her vision due to pellets in 2016, has cleared her class 12th board examinations with flying colours, results of which were declared yesterday.

Insha Mushtaq daughter of Mushtaq Lone of Sedow village of Shopian has secured 319 marks in the examination.

Insha said that she was first upset as she thought that her marks aren’t as she had expected but later she was convinced by family members that she has secured more marks than those with full eyesight.

“I have been facing many challenges since 2016 but I have been trying to overcome them so as to live a successful life,” she said.

When asked about her future plans, Insha said that she wants to pursue Bachelors and later prepare for IAS as her aim is to become an IAS officer.

She said that there is need of separate educational institutions for specially-abled persons in Kashmir who have been suffering in their absence.

In her message to all specially-abled persons, she said that everyone faces challenges in life but there is need to learn how to overcome them and live an independent life.

Her family members also said that they are very happy for Insha and thanked all who have supported her so far.

Soon after the news broke, netizens congratulated her on different social media platforms with people sharing photos and calling her an inspiration for all.

Insha was hit by pellets on the evening of July 11 in 2016, three days after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed. (KNO)