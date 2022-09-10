Civil Society hails decision of LG Sinha for providing Power Amnesty to domestic consumers

Representatives of Business/Trade Federations call on Nitishwar Kumar

Trade bodies demand extension of Amnesty Scheme to Industrial/Commercial Sector

SRINAGAR SEPTEMBER 10:- In the backdrop of one time amnesty scheme launched by the Government for domestic power consumers on Thursday, representatives of several Trade Associations Saturday called on Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar here at Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, MD KPDCL, Mohammad Yaseen Chowdhury, Chief Engineer KPDCL, Javaid Yousif Dar and all senior Engineers and Officers were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the representatives of the trade Associations welcomed the decision taken by the Government with regard to waiver for domestic power consumers of J&K on the interest accumulated in the power bills on account of non-payment of timely dues.

They expressed their gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha for providing one time amnesty for domestic power consumers.

The representatives demanded for extending the ambit of the power bills amnesty scheme to commercial and industrial category consumers so that they are benefitted from the amnesty scheme.

With regard to the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) approved by Government of India, the traders also hailed the initiative to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing result-linked financial assistance to DISCOMs for strengthen supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria.

The Principal Secretary listened to all the suggestions and demands of the traders fraternity of Kashmir and assured them that their demands will be looked into on priority.

Pertinent to mention that the One time amnesty/waiver for domestic power consumers was approved by the Administrative Council (AC) which met in Srinagar under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

With the decision more than 5.50 lakh domestic consumers will be benefited by waiving off an amount of Rs. 937.34 crore, accumulated as surcharge or interest, on account of non-payment of timely dues.

The Administrative Council has provided this last opportunity to the consumers in view of not being able to avail the benefits of last scheme due to spread of Covid-19 pandemic during the scheme period.

The new scheme envisages that the outstanding principal amount arrears accumulated upto 31.03.2022 after waiving off 100% interest/surcharge shall be paid in a maximum of twelve monthly (12) installments.

The scheme further entails that the failure of payment of any installment/installments within the prescribed twelve (12) months period shall invite penalty and legal action under Electricity Act, 2010, in addition to the accrual of compound interest on the outstanding dues.

The Traders, businessmen, Hoteliers, Houseboat owners among other stakeholders participated in the meeting and requested the government to accord due consideration to their demand for extending Amnesty Scheme to Industrial and Commercial establishments.