Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Ramesh Kumar Raina to all: “Go where you are celebrated not where you are tolerated”.

2. To all from Rishab Raina: “The best way to predict the future is to create it”.

3. From Ritu Gupta to all: “It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation”.

4. To all from Suhani Anand: “The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same”.

5. From Surbhi Pathania to all: ” Self discovery is must before we discover the world”.

6. To Shivang Chopra to all: ” There is no right time in life, there is just time in life and you get to choose what to do with it”.

7. From Khushi Gupta to all: ” The roots of education are bitter but it’s fruit is sweet”.

8. To all from Shonima Malhotra: ” Be sincere and honest with your parents because this is all what you give in return to them for their selfless love and sacrifices” .

9. From Anima Sharma to all: “Whatever we believe about ourselves and our ability comes true for us”.

10. To all from Garima Sharma: “Your future depends on what you do today not tomorrow”.