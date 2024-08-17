HAPPY 78TH INDEPENDENCE DAY

Happy Independence Day
India was born on this very day.
This day
Let bring peace and prosperity for all we pray.
On this auspicious day
Must hoist a tricolor flag this day.
Where? Everywhere.
Let it be home , in college, university or in an institution or wherever?
But you must do , to pay befitting homage to deserving freedom fighters
About them pen down few lines oh writers.
Who made for the nation supreme sacrifices .
They gave us freedom, right
We owe them respect that’s why.
They deserve it the most
They don’t demand , but they
deserve befitting respect.
Colors Orange, white and green in the flag
Remind us all , of our freedom fighters.
Who gave their yesterday ( that day )
The day of supreme sacrifice
For our better today .
Gallantly , non stop they fought till that day
15th August was that day , the last day.
India was declared a separate nation
A beautiful creation, a mesmerizing nation.
We call them brave heroes of yesterday.
Who got us freedom on the way.
They live in our hearts
Will live in our hearts forever.
We can’t forget them and never
Come what may , never.
They are our legends
Deserve respect why pretend
Must know all the patriotic friends.
God bless them all in heaven
They did proud to the nation
They all were from different parts of the nation.
Bravehearts are symbol of great inspiration
For future generations.
They are the founding pillars of our nation
Hats off to their patriotic foundation.
Col Parmjit Singh
KEEP GOING THE HUMAN WAY
Keep going the human way
It will certainly make your day
Be kind, positive, helpful and humorous
Live your life to the fullest, I must say
Rise and shine through your daring deeds
Extend helping hand to the people in need
Not your talks but actions must speak
Leave a tale for the people to read
Knowledge and happiness we must share
Living creatures around we must care
Bring a smile on the faces of the people around
To serve the humanity cross all bounds
Life is an opportunity and is an one time offer
Be heartily great and go on it little softer
With a beautiful mind and a smile on your face
It is very certain that you can win any race
Never to stop on the myth of any kind
Life is very simple so be a mastermind
God always listens to the sacred heart prayers
For all the earth creatures he takes apt care
Nothing is permanent not even anyone’s difficult time
Problems come and go so blow them into the air
If you will do the things with full of your might
It is very sure that you will always do them right
Lieutenant Col Balwant Singh