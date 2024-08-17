HAPPY 78TH INDEPENDENCE DAY

Happy Independence Day

India was born on this very day.

This day

Let bring peace and prosperity for all we pray.

On this auspicious day

Must hoist a tricolor flag this day.

Where? Everywhere.

Let it be home , in college, university or in an institution or wherever?

But you must do , to pay befitting homage to deserving freedom fighters

About them pen down few lines oh writers.

Who made for the nation supreme sacrifices .

They gave us freedom, right

We owe them respect that’s why.

They deserve it the most

They don’t demand , but they

deserve befitting respect.

Colors Orange, white and green in the flag

Remind us all , of our freedom fighters.

Who gave their yesterday ( that day )

The day of supreme sacrifice

For our better today .

Gallantly , non stop they fought till that day

15th August was that day , the last day.

India was declared a separate nation

A beautiful creation, a mesmerizing nation.

We call them brave heroes of yesterday.

Who got us freedom on the way.

They live in our hearts

Will live in our hearts forever.

We can’t forget them and never

Come what may , never.

They are our legends

Deserve respect why pretend

Must know all the patriotic friends.

God bless them all in heaven

They did proud to the nation

They all were from different parts of the nation.

Bravehearts are symbol of great inspiration

For future generations.

They are the founding pillars of our nation

Hats off to their patriotic foundation.

Col Parmjit Singh

KEEP GOING THE HUMAN WAY

Keep going the human way

It will certainly make your day

Be kind, positive, helpful and humorous

Live your life to the fullest, I must say

Rise and shine through your daring deeds

Extend helping hand to the people in need

Not your talks but actions must speak

Leave a tale for the people to read

Knowledge and happiness we must share

Living creatures around we must care

Bring a smile on the faces of the people around

To serve the humanity cross all bounds

Life is an opportunity and is an one time offer

Be heartily great and go on it little softer

With a beautiful mind and a smile on your face

It is very certain that you can win any race

Never to stop on the myth of any kind

Life is very simple so be a mastermind

God always listens to the sacred heart prayers

For all the earth creatures he takes apt care

Nothing is permanent not even anyone’s difficult time

Problems come and go so blow them into the air

If you will do the things with full of your might

It is very sure that you will always do them right

Lieutenant Col Balwant Singh