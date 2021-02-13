Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Jugesh Singh: “ Life is a tragedy for those who feel and a comedy for those who think ”.

2. From Riya Verma to all: “ Luck never made a man wise ”.

3. To all from Kuljeet Kumar Betab: “ The greatest way to live with honour in this world to be what we pretend to be”.

4. From Sharda Gupta to all: “ The man who promises everything is sure to fulfil nothing”.

5. To all from Ayushi Vaid : “ A good novel tells us the truth about its hero, but a bad novel tells us the truth about it s author ”.

6. From Mavi Kapoor to all: “ The future depends on what we do in the present”.

7. To all from Avtar Chand Varma : “ Like clouds darkness and moon pleasing human hearts, a good friend comes to help spontaneously ”.

8. From Ruchika Gupta to all: “ Success is determined by those who prove the impossible, possible ”.

9. To all from Dr Nidhi Gupta : “ You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you do not try”.

10. From Raj Kumar to all: “ It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees ”.

11. To all from K K Gupta : “ Gratitude is the fruit of great cultivation . You cannot find it in the gross people”.

12. From Saksham Puri to all: “ Life is not always a bed of roses. We should prepare ourselves to see the beauty of thorns”.

13. To all from Sharda Gupta: “ The devil has a very inventive mind”.