Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: IIT Indore Discipline of Civil Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: Indian Institute of Technology, Indore invites applications for IIT Indore Discipline of Civil Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from Master’s degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project entitled, “Quantification of Soil organic carbon sequestration using remote sensing and field-based approach”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who have a Master’s degree in relevant fields or a Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering. Prior knowledge in field collection data and publication is desirable. Also, candidates having NET/GATE will be preferred.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 25,000 per month as per DST norms

Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Scholarship Name 2: ABV-IIITM Gwalior DST-SERB Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: ABV- Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Gwalior, India for ABV-IIITM Gwalior DST-SERB Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from BTech/ BE/MSc/MTech/MS/ME degree holders. The fellowship is meant to project entitled, “Design and Modeling of Ultra-Scaled Copper-Graphene Hybrid On-Chip Interconnect for Low Power and High-Speed IC Applications with Machine Learning”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold an MTech/MS/ME or equivalent in EC (Electronics and Communication)/CSE (Computer Science and Engineering)/Electrical Engineering/IT (Information Technology)/degrees or equivalent. They must hold a BTech/BE/MSc in EC/CSE/ IT/EE or equivalent. They must have BE/BTech & ME/MTech in relevant branch with 1st class or equivalent either in BE/BTech or ME/MTech.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 28,000 per month with medical allowance

Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Scholarship Name 3: College Board India Scholars Program 2020-21

Description: College Board in association with Global Higher Education Alliance institutions is offering financial support to students looking forward to taking admission in Indian universities post class 12, based on the SAT. Also, the program offers full tuition fee scholarship for graduation degree at member institutions.

Eligibility: For SAT fee discount, the applicant must be an Indian resident with an annual family income less than 10L and must be studying in class 11 or 12. To be considered eligible for a full college tuition scholarship, the applicant’s family income should be below INR 4L p.a. The student must also perform very well in SAT and must receive an offer of admission from the Global Higher Education Alliance institution.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 90% waiver for SAT examination and complete tuition fee waiver for study in member institutions based on their SAT Exam performance of minimum 1350 out of 1600 and annual income should be less than 4L acceptance to the respective courses.

Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2021

Application mode: Apply online

