CIPHER DECIPHER

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Ramesh Kumar Raina: "A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words".

2. From Sandeep Bhat to all: "Silence is the best answer to a fool".

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3. To all from Suhani Anand: "Opportunities don't happen, you create them".

4. From Ritu Gupta to all: "To live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong".

5. To all from Mamta Devi: "A person' s most valuable skill is his/her' s ability to preserve state of calmness of mind".

6. From Raja Harteshvan Singh Pargal to all: "Money doesn't show us where we stand, but our character does".

7. To all from Usha Raina: "Your best teacher is your last mistake".

8. From Gurjeet Kour to all: "God made man, Man made money, Money made man mad".

9. To all from Abhi Jandyal: "Every morning is a fresh start. Wake up with a thankful heart".

10. From Kartik Raina to all: "Only those who understand death can live a meaningful life".

The award of rupees 300 for this week's best message has gone to SAHAJ SABHARWAL, R/o CHOWK CHABUTARA PACCA DANGA JAMMU for the message "Make resilient decisions, rather than futile reasons".

our message

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* Your message must reach us by Friday evening.

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* Your entries should be brief and original. We use those messages devoid of hurting the sentiments of the people.

* Out of the messages we receive, one of the message is selected for the award.

Haresh Singh