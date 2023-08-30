Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand till Sept 13

Islamabad, Aug 30 : A special court, recently established to hear cases filed under the Official Sec¬rets Act, extended the judicial remand of Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan till September 13 on Wednesday, his lawyer confirmed.

It comes a day after the Islamabad High Court suspended the former premier’s three-year jail sentence in the Toshakhana case, in which he was convicted on August 5, according to Dawn.

However, on the heels of verdict suspension, the special court had directed the authorities of Attock District Jail where the Imran Khan is currently incarcerated to keep him in “judicial lockup” and produce him today in connection with the cipher case.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession.

The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from power.

Proceedings against Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister, are also under way in the same case.

Speaking to media outside the jail after the hearing, Imran’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar asserted that the case against the PTI chief under the Secrets Act was “baseless” and said he would file a bail petition today.

He added: “The trial has not even started. Evidence is presented during the trial. Political cases are being made against the Imran Khan.”

A while later, the PTI’s legal team comprising Safdar, Intizar Panjutha, Naeem Haider Panjutha and Ali Ijaz Battar was allowed to enter the jail.

The police had earlier only permitted Safdar to enter the Attock jail premises, Geo news reports.

On the other hand, one of Khan’s counsels, Buttar, questioned the former prime minister’s remand.

“We have many questions. When was the PTI chairman remanded? How was the rema