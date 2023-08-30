Bondtite-powered partnership

Mumbai, Aug 30 : Astral Limited, a leading building materials company on Wednesday announced its exciting collaboration with the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie “Jawan,” a partnership that echoes the spirit of strength, resilience, and firm bonds.

This unique association marks a strategic move to promote Company’s flagship brand, Bondtite, which is renowned for its powerful bonding capabilities with the tagline “Jode Ekdum Tight.”

This collaboration exemplifies the Brand’s distinct marketing approach of incorporating larger-than-life elements to generate interest and intrigue around its brand.

Joining hands with “Jawan,” Astral continues its tradition of pioneering co-promotions that resonate with the audience.

Speaking about this exhilarating partnership, Kairav Engineer, Executive Director at Astral Limited, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to team up with ‘Jawan,’ a movie that resonates with values of determination and unity, much like our Bondtite that form unbreakable bonds.

We eagerly anticipate the release of the movie on 7th September and the impact of our shared message.”

As the release date of “Jawan” draws near, Astral Limited is excited to witness the impact of this partnership and the alignment of values between the brand and the movie’s ethos.

Astral Adhesives have also released a short-promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan promoting Bondtite and the association with the tag line #EkdumTightEkdumRight.