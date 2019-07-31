Chopper scam: Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul threatening witnesses, ED tells court

NEW DELHI: Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is threatening witnesses in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, ED told a Delhi court Wednesday.

Seeking his custodial interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate made the claim before special judge Arvind Kumar during the hearing of anticipatory bail application filed by Puri.

The court extended Puri’s interim protection from arrest till Thursday after the arguments on the application remained inconclusive.

“Puri is threatening the witnesses. People are scared of him. There are various witnesses who allege Puri is pressurising them,” the agency told the court. (AGENCIES)