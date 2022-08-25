Chirag Kotval from Jammu and Kashmir to be seen on Sony TV’s Indian Idol – Season 13!

MUMBAI, Aug 25: Indian Idol is a prestigious singing reality show that has given wings to many aspiring singers who have made it big in the world of music! With Season 13 all set to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television starting 10th September at 8:00 PM, the audition phase will see a plethora of talent across the country impress the judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani with their melodious voices!

Impressing the judges with his soulful voice will be 21 year old Chirag Kotval from Jammu and Kashmir who will be seen singing ‘Channdvi ka Chaand Ho Aaftab Ho.’ His voice resonated across the set which not only impressed the judges but everyone present on the set!

