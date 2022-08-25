Will offer Friday prayers at Srinagar’s grand mosque after 3 years: Mirwaiz

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said he will offer congregational Friday prayers at Srinagar’s grand mosque for the first time since his detention ahead of the revocation of Jammu & Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in August 2019. He is expected is deliver a sermon at the mosque, where he is the chief priest, days after lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s claimed the Mirwaiz was not under house arrest.

“I am going to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid tomorrow [Friday]…,” the Mirwaiz said even as people close to him added that the administration has so far conveyed nothing to him except moving a truck blocking his residence a bit far from its gates. Security personnel remained deployed there.