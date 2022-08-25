Two LeT’s terrorist associates arrested in J&K’s Bandipora

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police spokesman said that today after receiving specific information regarding the movement of some terrorist associates of LeT in the JD of police Station Pethkote.

The spokesman said that Bandipora police along with 26 Assam Rifles arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit from Lal Qilla Mode Pethkote during a joint naka.

“The arrested LeT Associates were travelling in a white Scorpio bearing Registration No JK05H/0622,” he said.

He added that during serach of the vehicle huge catche of Arms and Ammunition which includes three Pistols along with Magazines 24 Live 9MM Rounds, 5 number of Hand Grenades, Blanket one number, Fake police I Card, Fake ID Card of Health Department and other daily use items were recovered from their possession.

“Both the terrorist associates have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Wani R/o Pethkote Bandipora and Manzoor Ahmed Shah R/o Bagh Bandipora,” said the spokesman.

“During preliminary investigation it was revealed that they where in touch with some active terrorists of LeT and the duo were tasked to revive militancy by motivating youth to join militancy and spread militancy in the district, besides giving logistic support to terrorists,” he said.

“Timely action/ arrest of these terrorist associates averted a major terror activity in the district. In this connection Case FIR under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation taken up,” said police spokesman in a statement. (Agencies)