China has no locus standi in other country’s internal affairs: India

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday sharply reacted after China termed abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir as “illegal” and said that Beijing has no locus standi in the internal affairs of other nations.

It also advised the Chinese to refrain from commenting on internal matters of other nations.

In a response to a media query, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “We have noted the comments of the Chinese MFA spokesperson on the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side has no locus standi whatsoever on this matter and is advised not to comment on the internal affairs of other nations.” (AGENCIES)